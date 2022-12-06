Endorphina teams up with bulgarian partner Inbet

The provider of premium gaming solutions expands into the European market.

Press release.- Endorphina continues to grow through partnerships. Recently and in order to expand in the Bulgarian market, it sealed an agreement with the iGaming company: Inbet.

Valeriya Nasypova, Sales Executive at Endorphina, explained: “We’re glad to expand in the Bulgarian market with inbet.com. By striving towards mutual goals. We aim to have fruitful cooperation and deliver the best experience to players.”

Magdalina Andreeva, Head of Marketing at Inbet, said: “Inbet.com aims to provide world-class entertainment experiences, and that’s why we are thrilled to partner with Endorphina and to launch their interactive games. We are confident that their products will further grow our platform and will prove popular with our players.”

