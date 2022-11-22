Endorphina releases its newest Crystal Skull adventure slot

Crystal Skull is a 3-row, 5-reel, 25-payline slot, available now in casinos.

Press release.- Players can join a quest to uncover the last of all lost secret crystal skulls for an antique dealer’s gorgeous artefact collection, in the newest Crystal Skull adventure slot, developed by Endorphina.

Legend has it that each skull contains mysterious properties that may be used to your advantage to earn as much wealth as one can dream. Some believe that skulls are evidence of alien encounters and that they may reveal secrets of our globe that were formerly guarded by the Ancient Mayan civilisation.

Crystal Skull is a 3-row, 5-reel, 25-payline slot. Among the symbols on the reels, players can find a crystal skull that acts as a Wild. The Wild substitutes for all symbols except for the Bonus. It appears on reels 2, 3, and 4 and expands vertically to complete combinations. The Wild completes combinations with the Scatter and doesn’t expand in these combinations substituting for only one Scatter per reel. Scatter symbols count on any position on the reels.

Three Scatter symbols trigger the Bonus Game Wheel of Fortune. It will appear on reels 3, 4, and 5 only. Once players enter the Bonus Game, the wheel starts rotating and stops at a random position. It could be a certain multiplier of the total bet – from x10 to x25, or the Bonus section activating the Treasure Hunt Bonus. The player has three attempts to try to get the maximum multiplier.

In the Treasure Hunt Bonus, there are 5 levels of 5 stone skulls. Skulls hide either treasure or ancient snakes. Players can check a skull per level. All wins received during the pick game are added up. The Bonus cannot be won again during the feature. It’s impossible to get back to the Wheel of Fortune Bonus Game from the Treasure Hunt Bonus.

Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game. The Bonus Pop is also available in this game.