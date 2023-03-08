Endorphina teamed up with St8

Endorphina announced a new partnership with the igaming company.

Press release.- Endorphina is thrilled to announce its new partnership with St8, an innovative iGaming company focused on advanced casino APIs. Through this new collaboration, Endorphina’s team can’t wait to enhance St8’s iGaming portfolio and bring more excitement to players.

Rashad Karimov, senior Partnership manager of Endorphina, said: “We are pleased to announce our new partnership with St8. Collaborating with such a dynamic, innovative, and creative team while expanding to new horizons is always a pleasure.

“We are excited to deliver endorphins to players through St8 with our ‘Hell Hot’, ‘Chance Machine’, and ‘Lucky Streak’ series. We’re looking forward to a long-term, strong, and fruitful collaboration with St8.”

St8 CEO, Vladimir Negine, expressed his excitement for the collaboration, saying: “As an iGaming company aiming for innovation, we strive to offer the best content to our clients while strongly collaborating with our suppliers. Therefore, we are pleased to start our partnership with such a well-known, player-focused slot provider as Endorphina.

“We strongly believe that Endorphina’s famous ‘Hell Hot,’ ‘Lucky Strike’ series, as well as their newly released games such as ‘The Vampires II,’ and ‘Crystal Skull’ will be well-appreciated by our clients and players.”

