Endorphina won “Best Platform Provider” award at SPiCE India 2023

SPiCE India was held at the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa in India from 1 – 3 March 2023.

The award recognizes “Endorphina’s outstanding contribution to the gaming industry.”

Press release.- Endorphina has announced it has won the “Best Platform Provider” award at SPiCE India 2023.

This prestigious award recognizes Endorphina’s outstanding contribution to the gaming industry, as well as its commitment to providing innovative and reliable gaming solutions to its clients.

Endorphina’s platform offers a wide range of thrilling games and is designed to provide players with an immersive and engaging gaming experience.

The company’s dedication to quality and innovation has earned its reputation as one of the most trusted and respected gaming providers in the industry.

Endorphina partners with Adjarabet.am

Endorphina has recently announced a new partnership with Adjarabet.am, a top online casino and sports betting operator in Georgia and Armenia. The collaboration will bring Endorphina’s innovative slot games to Adjarabet’s customers, offering them a unique and exciting gaming experience.

According to Vagharshak Hakobyan, gaming officer at Adjarabet, “The creativity of Endorphina knows no bounds, that’s why Adjarabet is truly delighted to have such a unique provider as a partner. We are glad to let our customers experience Endorphina’s slots which are filled with innovative features.”

Robert Harutyunyan, business development manager at Endorphina, also added, “We are delighted to expand our content to such an important partner and key player within the market, which Adjarabet certainly is. We are looking forward to delivering great experiences to their player base, as well as to our long-term and prosperous partnership.”