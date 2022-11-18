Endorphina releases its newest Wild Streak slot

Endorphina’s latest slot has 5 rows, 3 reels, and 10 paylines.

Press release.- Endorphina has officially turned up the heat with its newest Wild Streak slot. The famed B2B slot provider doesn’t hold back or slow down when it comes to its releases.

The blazing slot has 5 rows, 3 reels, and 10 paylines that dares players to keep their streak on fire for as long as possible. That’s the only way for players to reap the juiciest and fruitiest rewards of all time. Among the symbols, you’ll find everyone’s classic favourites like irresistible watermelons, grapes, lemons, cherries, and some golden stars and a bell to get your luck moving to win real money with our new slot machine.

The burning WILD substitutes for all symbols, except for the SCATTER, appears stacked on reels 2, 3, and 4, both within the main and Free Games. The golden star acts as a SCATTER, and 3 and more stars will trigger 8 Free Games with extra WILD symbols. SCATTER symbols count on any position on the reels.

During the Free Games, the random symbol is selected and endowed with the WILD capacity. During the feature, any symbols, except for SCATTER symbols, may get the WILD capacity.

When the accumulator near the symbol icon is filled out, this symbol gets the WILD capacity activated with the next reel’s spin. Every activated accumulator triggers 1 more Free Game. Once activated, the accumulator turns off. Free Games are played with the same bets and lines as the initial game and can be won again during the feature.

