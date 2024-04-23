Endorphina releases its newest title, Jolly Queen

This title provides players with free games, allowing them to master the reels.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced the release of its brand-new title, Jolly Queen, which will join its portfolio on April 27th. Jolly Queen is a 5-reel, 5-row fruit slot with 50 fixed paylines, introducing players to the lifestyle of the nobles.

On top of the aristocratic ambience, Jolly Queen provides players free games, allowing

them to master the reels. At least one Expanding Wild Joker is guaranteed to appear on the screen during the Free Games.

Furthermore, Jolly Queen also features the Royal Treasures Pick Game, enabling players to taste the noble lifestyle. In the Bonus Game, players can choose from three gold-filled treasure chests, containing prizes of 10x, 30x, and 50x their total bets.

Last week, Endorphina announced the release of its Moon Tiger, on April 17th. Featuring 5 reels, 3 rows, 25 fixed paylines, and cool bonuses, the slot will soon join Endorphina’s portfolio of over 150 games.

Inspired by Chinese mythology, this slot embodies the legendary White Tiger, a creature born from a rare occurrence in the heavens. Moon Tiger takes players on an expedition to find this mythological creature, utilizing its celestial influence to uncover the fabled treasure. Featuring powerful features like Free Games and Bonuses, this new Endorphina slot is a portal to the mythical realm, ideal for thrill-seeking players.

