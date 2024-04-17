Endorphina introduces its newest title – Moon Tiger

This new Endorphina slot is a portal to the mythical realm.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced the release of its latest slot game, Moon Tiger, on April 17th. Featuring 5 reels, 3 rows, 25 fixed paylines, and cool bonuses, the slot will soon join Endorphina’s portfolio of over 150 games.

Inspired by Chinese mythology, this slot embodies the legendary White Tiger, a creature born from a rare occurrence in the heavens. Moon Tiger takes players on an expedition to find this mythological creature, utilizing its celestial influence to uncover the fabled treasure. Featuring powerful features like Free Games and Bonuses, this new Endorphina slot is a portal to the mythical realm, ideal for thrill-seeking players.

While playing Moon Tiger, players will encounter very unique Free Games mechanics, where reels 2, 3, and 4 unite and spin as one central reel with big symbols. Furthermore, the Full Moon Bonus Game introduces 3 different jackpots up to 100x total bets, and collecting all 15 symbols results in the Ultra Jackpot prize – 1000x total bets.