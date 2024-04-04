Endorphina starts a collaboration with Paf

Combining forces with Paf is another significant milestone for Endorphina.

Press release.- Endorphina has recently partnered with Paf, an award-winning industry leader in responsible gaming. Both being very innovative companies that have been operating in the market for over 10 years, Endorphina and Paf’s partnership indicates great success and igaming enthusiasts are excited to see where it leads.

As one of the top online casino software providers, Endorphina is driven by its passion for creating exclusive games with a strong focus on player-centred development. The company has won 12 industry awards, and its games can be found in almost every real money casino online.

Endorphina’s senior sales manager, Jonathan Martini, said about the partnership: “Combining our forces with Paf is another significant milestone for Endorphina. We could not be more excited to enter a partnership with an amazing company like Paf. My special thanks go out to the entire Paf and Endorphina team who made this possible.”

Founded in 1966, Paf is a full-service gaming website that offers slots, betting, bingo, poker, and casino products. The company has its own in-house Games Studio, which has produced many of its most popular games. Being an industry leader in responsible gaming, Paf was the first international gaming company to introduce a mandatory yearly loss limit.

Here is what Paf’s chief gaming officer, Kim Johansson, had to say regarding this partnership: “Endorphina games will be a great addition to all our markets. They have an impressive portfolio of slots, and we look forward to working with them. I am confident that their games will bring our customers new and exciting experiences.”