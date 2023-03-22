Endorphina releases its newest Cash Streak slot

Cash Streak is set in the world of the mysterious Masons.

Endorphina has launched its latest slot, Cash Streak, a 5-reel, 3-row game with 243 fixed pay ways, offering players an exciting gaming experience, free games and multipliers.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced the launch of its newest game, Cash Streak.

Set in the world of the mysterious Masons, players can embark on a quest for riches and build a capitalistic empire. With hidden knowledge passed down through generations, players can use this to their advantage as they spin the reels and watch their wealth grow.

The ultimate goal is to uncover the secrets of the enigmatic elite and unlock even bigger rewards.

Cash Streak is Endorphina’s 5-reel, 3-row game with 243 fixed pay ways, offering players a thrilling and rewarding gaming experience. Matching symbols, except Scatter symbols, should be in any position on adjacent reels, starting from the leftmost.

Only the longest way through symbols of a kind is paid. Every symbol of a kind per reel creates a separate way. Scatter wins and regular symbol wins are added. The Scatter symbol, represented by a secret mason’s pyramid, triggers free games when three or more Scatters appear on the reels. The 7, 10 or 15 Free Games are triggered by 3, 4 or 5 Scatter symbols. During Free Games, all symbols are scattered symbols which means they count on any position on the reels.

Both during the main game and Free Games x2 multiplier may appear on reels 1, 2, and 3. If there are several multipliers, all of them are applied. So, players can increase the win per spin up to 8 times. Multipliers are applied to all the current winning combinations from the paytable and don’t affect the number of Free Games won.

Additionally, players can double their winnings up to ten times in the Classic Risk Game and the Bonus Pop feature adds even more excitement to the game.

Join the quest and try Endorphina‘s newest game to start spinning with Cash Streak!