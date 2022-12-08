Endorphina releases its holiday-themed slot: Santa’s Gift

This is a Christmasy 5-reel, 3-row, and 10-payline holiday-themed game.

Press release.- Just in time for the holidays, Endorphina introduced its newest release: Santa’s Gift.

Depending on how the player has behaved this year, they’ll find out if they have been put on Santa’s naughty or nice list. If players are on his good side, they may be rewarded with a win of a lifetime. But even if they are on the other list, they can still redeem themselves and get lucky.

This is a Christmasy 5-reel, 3-row, and 10-payline holiday-themed game that will put players right into the Christmas mood.

Among the symbols in the game, players will find a bell, a golden star, Christmas tree balls, a sleigh, and a lot of gifts and socks in a Bo-nus Game. Santa acts as the Stacked Wild symbol during both the main game and Free Games, and substitutes for all symbols, except Scatter and Gifts.

See also: Endorphina presented the new game The Vampires 2

A total of 3 scatter symbols which are snowballs, trigger 8 Free Games, during the Free Games only top symbols (Wild, Scatter, and Gifts) appear on the reels. If the player wins 6 or more Gifts, there is another Christmas Gifts Bonus Game available.

Players can also get the chance to fill their stockings to an XL size during the Bonus Game and enjoy the amazing features: multipliers, and awarding from x1 up to 5000x total bets if the luckiest player collects 15 Gifts during the Bonus Game.

Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game as well.