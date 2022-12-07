Endorphina presented the new game The Vampires 2

This is a horror slot with 5 reels, 3 rows and 10 fixed lines.

Press release.- The gaming solutions provider Endorphina presents its new slot that transports you to a horror story, full of vampires and lost souls.

“Be careful when entering this realm. It will be up to you to kill the blood-sucking creatures to thrive in a supernatural age filled with spells, glamour and magic, or join the dark side and become one of them. Embark on the quest for Dracula, the ruler of all creatures in this dark and gloomy world, to decide which side you will take,” the company states.

The Vampires II is the new horror slot from Endorphina, with 5 reels, 3 rows and 10 fixed lines. Among the symbols on the reels are vampires and some tools that you will need to kill the creatures of the night.

The Wild substitutes for all symbols except Scatters. Scatter symbols count anywhere on the reels. For the numbers of Scatter symbols and combinations on each pay line, only the highest win is paid.

Three or more Scatter symbols trigger 6 free games. Before they start, you need to go to the Necropolis, where the ancient tombstones hide the treasures of the vampires, and dig for the reward. I know grants a bonus for each tomb discovered. The 3, 4 or 5 uncovered graves are activated by 3, 4 or 5 SCATTER symbols.

If you are lucky enough to reach the Necropolis when the sun is shining, the number of bonuses will be doubled. All collected bonuses are used in the ongoing Free Games. As a bonus, you may win additional free games, x1 or x2 multipliers, fixed Wild symbols, stacked symbols, and additional or random Wild symbols.

Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game. The Bonus Pop is also available! Become a vampire hunter and hunt down every wild win or join these creatures within the best vampire-themed slots of this century. Spin these tales by playing Endorphina‘s The Vampires II game.