Endorphina presents Fisher King slot game

Endorphina’s new slot has five reels, three rows, and 20 paylines which includes both a Classic Risk Game and a Bonus Pop feature.

Press release.- Endorphina has just released an enchanting new game revolving around old legends. As they say, their Fisher King is trapped away in his castle due to a fatal injury. He’s only able to fish on a tiny boat on a river near his castle, waiting for the day that a noble player will cure and set him free. All he needs is just a few drops of Holy Grail lifeblood to heal his wound.

Two drops are enough for a full recovery and the Fisher King will be set free. Endorphina’s engaging new slot has 5 reels, 3 rows, and 20 paylines which includes both a Classic Risk Game and a Bonus Pop feature.

Jan Urbanec, CEO at Endorphina, shares a few words on the new release: “Our design team at Endorphina loves folklore legends and tales. A fresh game mechanic that unites the stories of the past with the entertainment of today is a magical combination. As always, it has amazing designs by our artist and I highly recommend players to experience it at their nearest casino.”

How long will it take you to find the cure and heal the wounded Fisher King? Many have tried before but maybe you’ve got what it takes. Spin and see for yourself in Endorphina’s newest Fisher King slot – https://endorphina.com/games/fisher-king.

See also: Sabrina Sammut, Endorphina: “We want people to see what Endorphina is made of”