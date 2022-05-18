Sabrina Sammut, Endorphina: “We want people to see what Endorphina is made of”

Sabrina Sammut, Sales Manager at Endorphina, shares plans for CasinoBeats Summit, Beach Party, and why Endorphina chose to open an office in Malta.

Exclusive interview.- Sabrina Sammut, Sales Manager at Endorphina, has recently granted an interview to Focus Gaming News in which she dives into the details of exciting plans for CasinoBeats Summit, an exceptional beach party, and why Endorphina chose to open an office in Malta.

How are you preparing for the CasinoBeats Summit?

We are very excited to meet everyone again in Malta. We take this as an opportunity to meet everyone in person and connect with them. These last few weeks, the team has been busy organising meetings not only for sales initiatives but also for marketing and account management.

These departments will also be present at the event as we’ve been introducing more marketing projects and working with various partners to increase brand exposure to both players and business partners. Just book a meeting with Endorphina’s team here.

What products are you most eager to showcase?

This time, our focus at the summit will be on King of Ghosts. It has been an incredible last few months and we couldn’t be prouder. Players love this slot and we have seen an increase in players from different jurisdictions.

There’s been longer playtime recorded with this game. Hence we chose to exhibit it at CasinoBeats. Our booth is all about King of Ghosts. We want people to see what Endorphina is made of and how we’ll continue to deliver high-quality games, every time. We believe this sets us apart from other providers as we put in a lot of effort and work behind each individual game to match the demands of every player out there.

You are also having a booth at CasinoBeats Summit and you will be offering an exclusive beach party, what can you tell us about your expectations for the celebration?

Yes, brand exposure for us is very important. We welcome everyone to come to stop by if possible – Stand A28.

Regarding the exclusive party, we wanted to give colleagues and partners a memorable night. We choose Nine Lives by the beach as the atmosphere will definitely put everyone in a great mood, especially with the amazing cocktails, great food and live music to accompany the evening.

Don’t forget that it’s by invitation only, so be sure to send us a message at sabrina@endorphina.com. We feel that a wonderful atmosphere will be guaranteed.

We are also celebrating our new offices in Malta. As we’re growing at an exceptional rate, what better way is there to celebrate this? The preparations behind the event are to make sure everyone has a wonderful evening and I have no doubt it will be a great time.

Congratulations! Why did you choose the Malta location?

Thanks a lot! As we now have our MGA license and our client base has increased, we want to ensure that we give them excellent service throughout. It was important for Endorphina to have its presence in Malta, especially with having clients based here. Being based in Malta assures that we can continue to foster stronger relationships with our existing and future clients.

What markets are the company aiming to enter soon? Which ones are the most challenging?

We had a great start to the year as we entered several markets, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Czechia, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Colombia, and we’re still going!

Our goal is to be present in all the regulated markets. We are working on entering a few more by the end of this year. The most challenging would be the process I must say. Each market has its own specifications and complications.

We have an exceptional team based at our headquarters in Prague that does an exceptional job of handling this.