Endorphina to attend Casino Beats Summit 2023

Endorphina is set to showcase its latest online casino games at Stand A26 during the highly anticipated Casino Beats Summit 2023.

Press release.- Endorphina, the renowned provider of online casino games, has confirmed its attendance at the Casino Beats Summit 2023.

The event is scheduled to take place from May 23rd to 25th at Intercontinental Malta, and Endorphina will be showcasing its latest casino games at Stand A26.

As one of the most highly anticipated events in the iGaming industry, the Casino Beats Summit 2023 offers Endorphina an excellent opportunity to network with industry leaders and showcase its innovative gaming solutions. The team is excited to meet with attendees and share their latest products and services.

Endorphina has been shortlisted for the Casino Beats Awards

Endorphina has been shortlisted for the prestigious Casino Beats Game Developer Awards for the Slot of The Year and Game Design and Art Direction with their thrilling Vampires II slot.

The company’s innovative approach to game development, coupled with its commitment to providing players with unique and engaging gaming experiences, has earned it a place among the top contenders for this highly coveted award.

The Casino Beats Game Developer Awards recognize excellence in game design, creativity, and innovation in the online casino industry, making this nomination a significant achievement for Endorphina. The winner of this award will be announced at the upcoming Casino Beats Summit in Malta in September 2023.