Endorphina and grandwin.cz announce a new partnership

The new collaboration will see Endorphina's games become available to Czech players

Endorphina has announced a new collaboration with grandwin.cz through which its games will become available to Czech players.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced its latest partnership with local operator grandwin.cz. The new collaboration will see Endorphina’s games become available to Czech players, offering a new range of top-quality and entertaining games to enjoy.

Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager at Endorphina, expresses his excitement about the new partnership: “We are very happy to have agreed on a new promising partnership with the strong and local operator grandwin.cz. Our games will be available this month for Czech players to enjoy a new batch of quality and entertaining games.

“Lucky streak 3, 2022 Hit Slot, and Buffalo 50 are part of the first batch of games to roll out live on the website. We are expecting good results as we improve our penetration in the market.”

Jiri Bunda, CEO of grandwin.cz, also expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are happy to welcome Endorphina to our game portfolio. More than 40 new top games on offer will support our further growth and I believe that Endorphina games will become some of the most played and popular games for our players.

“Strong content for players and a strong shareholder background (50 per cent of our company’s shares are owned by EDP from the NOVOMATIC GROUP) give us a great opportunity to become a strong player in the Czech market.”