Endorphina partners with Adjarabet.am

Press release.- Endorphina has announced a new partnership with Adjarabet.am, a top online casino and sports betting operator in Georgia and Armenia. The collaboration will bring Endorphina’s innovative slot games to Adjarabet’s customers, offering them a unique and exciting gaming experience.

According to Vagharshak Hakobyan, gaming officer at Adjarabet, “The creativity of Endorphina knows no bounds, that’s why Adjarabet is truly delighted to have such a unique provider as a partner. We are glad to let our customers experience Endorphina’s slots which are filled with innovative features.”

Robert Harutyunyan, business development manager at Endorphina, also added, “We are delighted to expand our content to such an important partner and key player within the market, which Adjarabet certainly is. We are looking forward to delivering great experiences to their player base, as well as to our long-term and prosperous partnership.”

