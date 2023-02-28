Endorphina introduces its latest slot game: Blue Slot

This fruity and enticing slot is a classic with innovative technology.

Press release.- Endorphina, the Prague-based online casino software provider, has just launched its latest game, Blue Slot. This fruity and enticing slot is a treat, blending classic symbols and innovative technology.

This all-blue 6-reel, 4-row slot is bursting with flavours of plums, grapes, oranges, cherries, watermelons, and lemons. Players will also find bells, sevens, and more. And with a Scatter represented by a Golden Star and Golden Horseshoe, there are even more chances to win big.

The Golden Horseshoe appears on all reels whereas the Golden Star only appears on reels 2, 3, 4, and 5. Scatter symbols count on any position on the reels. Matching symbols, except for the Scatter symbols, should be on the pay lines and adjacent reels, starting from the leftmost.

The beautiful blue gem appears on reels 2, 3, 4, and 5, and acts as a Wild. The Wild expands over all positions on the reels and substitutes for all symbols except for the Scatter. The Wild expands only if a win can be gained.

With Blue Slot, Endorphina offers players an immersive and delicious gaming experience. Get ready to spin the reels and enjoy a real fruity good time with Endorphina’s Blue Slot today.

