Endorphina launches its new slot Riches of Caliph

Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game.

The game takes players on an exciting adventure in the exotic lands of the Caliph.

Press release.- Endorphina, a leading online casino games provider, has just announced the launch of its newest slot game, Riches of Caliph. The game takes players on an exciting adventure in the exotic lands of the Caliph, filled with rich stories, stunning landscapes, and the chance to alter the fate of the Sultan’s beautiful daughter.

In this 5-reel 4-row slot with 40 fixed paylines, players will find a tower that is a SCATTER; the mighty Sultan, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter, precious jewellery, and some classic juicy fruity favourites. SCATTER symbols count on any position on the reels. The 30, 20, or 10 Free Games are triggered by 5, 4, or 3 SCATTER symbols.

Also, a sneaky Snake might appear on the reels and act as a WILD — the WILD substitutes for all symbols, except for the SCATTER. The WILD appears stacked in the main game and may appear stacked during the Free Games.

Depending on where the reel stops, players might see the whole reel full of STACKED WILD symbols or just the beginning or the end of the sequence. Wins on different paylines are also added. The matching symbols should be on paylines and adjacent reels, starting from the leftmost.

Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game. A Bonus Pop is also available in this game.

