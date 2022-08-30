Endorphina introduces its latest video slot: Samarkand’s Gold

Endorphina, the leading B2B online slots game provider, has put forth its latest shimmering slot.

Press release.- Endorphina announces a new online slot, named Samarkand’s Gold – itself the newest 5-reel, 4-row slot game. Will the golden road to Samarkand lead players to wins of a lifetime?

Set in an ancient Asian city, trade routes reflect the history of what once kept the city alive. Guarded fiercely by Samarkand’s golden lion, there are treasures deep within the mountains. Players must find this sacred animal to bring hope and win back into the ancient city. Who will be the luckiest player alive? How many wins will be uncovered and shared?

As mentioned before, Samarkand’s Gold is Endorphina’s newest 5-reel, a 4-row slot game with 1024 fixed pay ways. Except for the SCATTER symbols, the matching symbols should be at any positions on adjacent reels, starting from the leftmost.

Only the longest way through symbols of a kind is paid. Every symbol of a kind per reel creates a separate way. Wins on different pay ways are added. SCATTER wins and regular symbol wins are added.

Symbols players will come across on the reels with luck are the king, the golden city of Samarkand which is the WILD, and of course, Endorphina’s dazzling golden Lion which moves as a dashing SCATTER. 3 or more SCATTER symbols trigger Free Games with the WILD MULTIPLIERS feature. The 8, 15, or 20 Free Games are triggered by 3, 4, or 5 SCATTER symbols.

Free Games can be won again during the feature. Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game. Bonus Pop is also available in this game.

Book of Vlad, the previous video slot from Endorphina’s team

Endorphina‘s newest slot takes place deep within the mountains, with a majestic castle surrounded by gargoyles. Only the most daring players can be granted access to this dark castle belonging to a stunning creature.

Book of Vlad is a legendary slot set to spook and provide thrills to all players who seek to spin their luck inside this vampire-themed slot game – with 5-reels and 3-rows with 10 pay lines. The stunning creature has written out his story for all to explore and experience.

If beautiful gothic horror, beautiful vampires, deadly creatures, and huge demonic wins are within your style of play, Endorphina’s new Book of Vlad slot may be perfect for you. Stay thirsty and try Endorphina’s newest slot today.





