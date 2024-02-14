Endorphina brings its exclusive games to Casino777 in Spain

Through this partnership, Endorphina will continue its expansion in the Spanish market.

Press release.- Endorphina has recently announced a collaboration with Casino777. With this partnership, Endorphina will continue its expansion in the Spanish market, introducing its unique games catalogue to a wide range of players.

Established in 2012, Endorphina is an iGaming provider dedicated to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences. The previous year was especially successful for Endorphina, as the company managed to release 25+ new titles and implement the technologically advanced Bonus POP and RTP+ features. Partnering with Casino777 is promised to make Endorphina slots accessible to a bigger audience of iGaming enthusiasts.

Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager: “We are honoured to go live with Casino777 and excited about our journey in the Spanish market. As for now, players can already enjoy the exclusive titles of Book of Vlad, Water Tiger, Ultra Fresh, Glory of Egypt, and Dynamite Miner. We look forward to a strong cooperation, and players can look forward to more quality slots.”

Endorphina’s head of business development, Robert Harutyunyan also shared his thoughts regarding the partnership with Casino777: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of our game content with Casino777 in Spain! We are excited to bring top-notch entertainment to their player base and looking forward to growing our fantastic partnership.”

Casino777 is a premium online casino and sports betting platform that offers unique gaming experiences to its customers. The company’s offer of true entertainment and first-class gaming combined with Endorphina’s high-quality slots make for an incredible business opportunity.

César Paredes García, country manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Endorphina Games, highlighting the importance of providing safe and first-class entertainment to players. “Working with suppliers of the caliber of Endorphina to offer the best experience to our users is essential for us, and we look forward to a long-term and very positive relationship.”