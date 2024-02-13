Endorphina introduces the latest instalment of the Hit Slot series

Endorphina presents an exciting fruit game featuring high-end graphics and smooth gameplay for slot enthusiasts to enjoy.

Press release.- Endorphina released the newest addition to its notable Hit Slot series on February 13th. The online slot features 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 fixed pay lines, continuing the well-known luxurious atmosphere of the previous instalments.

2024 Hit Slot is an exciting fruit game featuring high-end graphics and smooth gameplay for slot enthusiasts to enjoy. Other than classic fruits, players will encounter two different Scatter symbols and a Wild Joker.

Furthermore, 2024 Hit Slot features the irreplaceable Risk Game, which players can use to double their winnings up to 10 times! Is 2024 Hit Slot the best game in the series?

