Elys Game Technology to launch online sportsbook platform

US.- The sports betting supplier Elys Game Technology has announced the expected launch of its online sportsbook platform for US and Canadian markets by Q3. Mobile apps will use a GLI-33-certified platform with customisation tools and cybersecurity features. They will be available for iOS and Android.

Michele Ciavarella, executive chairman of Elys Game Technology, said: “Since the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018 we have seen the U.S. market begin to take shape with many years of growth and development potentially ahead.

“The liberalization of the U.S. market has also led to greater market opportunities with legislative changes in Canada as well. Elys has taken this early-stage opportunity to analyze market behavior and to better understand what North American sports bettors want, rather than race to gain market share in uncharted spaces.”

In February, Elys Game Technology signed a deal that will allow it to operate a sportsbook at The Ugly Mug, a restaurant and bar in Washington DC. If licenced, it will be Elys’ eighth retail sportsbook in DC. The Ugly Mug is located 10 blocks from Nationals Stadium and near Capitol Hill. The restaurant serves an American-style menu within a casual atmosphere.