Washington DC sports betting handle drops to $7.7m in July

US.- Washington DC’s sports betting handle was $7.7m in July, down 31.9 per cent compared to July 2022 and 31.3 per cent from June 2023 ($11.2m). Gross gaming revenue was $1.4m, up 16.7 year-on-year and 188.3 per cent from June ($484,672).

Gambet, run by the DC Lottery and powered by Intralot, reported $486,970 from a $3.1m handle. Caesars Entertainment reported $435,049 from a $2.7m handle.

BetMGM recorded $318,222 from $1.2m, Grand Central Bar, which is partnered with Elys Game Technology, $137,458 from $329,694, FanDuel, which has a retail sportsbook at Audi Field, $17,790 $327,304 and Cloakbook $627 from $11,272.