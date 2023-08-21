Ellis Island Hotel & Casino announces Formula 1 packages

The venue has announced packages for the Formula 1 Heinehen Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023.

US.- Ellis Island Hotel & Casino has announced packages for the Formula 1 Heinehen Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023. The venue is positioned at Turn 4 and is the closest hotel-casino to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Paddock Building on Koval Lane.

Its Race Weekend offerings include grandstand viewing in front of the hotel with complimentary food supplied and soft drinks and The Front Yard indoor-outdoor beer garden, which sits parallel to the racetrack. The event takes place from November 16 to 18.

Christina Ellis, vice president of development at Ellis Island Hotel & Casino, said: “We’re not a mega resort on the Las Vegas Strip, but we have one of the best sightlines for the upcoming race. As an official venue, we are excited to announce TURN 4 at Ellis Island Casino. We’re looking forward to hosting unique viewing parties and offering hotel packages to locals and visitors, and most importantly, provide the hospitality and fun we’ve been known for over the last 55 years.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, added: “One of the benefits of building a street circuit is that we can leverage existing venues along the track and partner to create fun, unique viewing options that live up to the quality and standards that our fans expect from an F1 race. We are excited to have Ellis Island as an ‘Official Venue of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit’ and look forward to having them put their personal touch on the Las Vegas Grand Prix experience.”

Anamarie Ellis, vice president of operations at Ellis Island Hotel & Casino, commented: “As the only family-owned and operated casino within the circuit, this partnership is an exciting opportunity. We look forward to inviting guests to watch this historic race from our property. The sport is bringing new energy to the town, and specifically to Koval Lane.”

Meanwhile, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will host live entertainment and fan activations in the East Harmon Zone at the race. Presenting partner Hard Rock International will have a 3,000-capacity grandstand structure adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. Hard Rock-owned The Mirage will host a series of F1 events and provide hospitality options. MGM Resorts International will also construct grandstands for the event.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.24bn in June

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.24bn in gaming revenue in June. That’s a decrease of 2.4 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $727.3m, down 1 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1bn, a 3.5 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 10 per cent year-on-year.