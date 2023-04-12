Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to sponsor Las Vegas Grand Prix

The F1 race will take place from November 16 to 18.

The Las Vegas resort will take over the East Harmon Zone with live entertainment and fan activations.

US.- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will sponsor of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix in Nevada. It will host live entertainment and fan activations in the East Harmon Zone at the race, which takes place from November 16 to 18.

Lia Rispoli, senior vice president of resort operations and asset management at JC Hospitality, said: “We are excited to help create truly unique experiences for fans in the East Harmon Zone for the race in November. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is thrilled to be a part of this historic event and we look forward to an ongoing partnership with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

Emily Prazer, commercial director of the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix, added: “Given its proximity to the East Harmon Zone, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to partner with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to organize the schedule and build a lively environment for our fans”.

Hard Rock International will also be part of the event. The firm became a presenting partner for the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. It will have its own 3,000-capacity grandstand structure adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip, where part of the race will take place. Hard Rock-owned The Mirage will host a series of F1 events and provide hospitality options.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.24bn in February

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.24bn in gaming revenue in February. That’s an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $712.4m, up 18 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and other surrounding areas, generated $1bn, a 13.8 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue fall 8 per cent year-on-year.