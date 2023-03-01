Bellagio Fountain Club offers tickets for Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held from November 16 to November 18.

US.- Tickets are now on sale for the MGM Resorts International Bellagio Fountain Club‘s premier viewing for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be held from November 16 to November 18. The Bellagio Fountain Club will provide track and fountain views, meet and greets with F1 ambassadors, unlimited food and beverage and access to the club’s private indoor and rooftop hospitality decks.

The Club will offer proximity to the racetrack from an elevated, central location on Bellagio’s lake. Bellagio Fountain Club packages include three-day event tickets and accommodations. Packages for the adjacent Bellagio Grandstands are sold out, but MGM Resorts’ ticket and room packages including East Harmon Zone Grandstand seats are available online. The East Harmon Zone Grandstands are located near the Paddock.

Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ chief commercial officer, said: “The Bellagio Fountain Club will marry the epic F1 experience with MGM Resorts’ unbelievable talents and iconic destinations, ultimately creating an exclusive and legendary race day experience right atop the resort’s Fountains.

“This is just the beginning for F1 fans coming to Vegas. No one throws a party like our city, and we’re primed to make the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix the world’s most sought-after race experience. We will have more news to share for 2023 and are incredibly excited to build upon this year’s race for years to come.”

Nevada casinos generate $1.31bn in gaming revenue in December

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in December. That’s an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year and also up from November 2022. Statewide revenue exceeded $1bn for the 22st consecutive month.

It was a record month for the Las Vegas Strip, which generated $814.2m in December, up 25 per cent year-on-year. For the calendar year, the Strip took in $8.2bn, a 17.1 per cent increase over the $7bn in 2021.