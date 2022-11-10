MGM Resorts announces Bellagio grandstands for Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

Visitors will be able to witness the F1 event from grandstands on Bellagio Lake.

US.- MGM Resorts International has announced that it will construct grandstands for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023, which will be held from November 16 to November 18 next year. Visitors will be able to watch from grandstands on Bellagio Lake, next to the resort’s fountains.

The seats are currently only available as part of MGM Resorts’ race-and-stay packages, which include a three-day race ticket at either the Bellagio Grandstands or Paddock Grandstands. The latter will serve as a central point for the Las Vegas Strip Circuit with views of the start and finish line plus the pit lane and team garages. Visitors can purchase up to two tickets and a minimum three-night per package.

Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “In just over a year, F1 fans from around the globe will see how Las Vegas throws a party. In addition to the Bellagio Grandstands, which will set new standards for event viewing, we will create a round-the-clock celebration worthy of this international spectacular.”