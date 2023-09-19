ELA Games unleashes new “Book Of Meow” slot game

This game perfectly merges epic Scandinavian vibes with fun cartoon characters and vibrant animations.

Press release.- ELA Games, a game developer for the igaming industry, announced the new chapter of the Norse adventure, “Vikings Wild Cash”. This game perfectly merges epic Scandinavian vibes with fun cartoon characters and vibrant animations.

The slot features the classic 5×4 reel filled with wild Drakkar, brave Vikings, and lucky runes. Collecting three or more Bonus symbols grants a player unlimited free spins with an increasable multiplier, and landing a whole reel of Wilds brings an instant cash prize, contributing to the most exciting and engaging experience.

“Vikings Wild Cash” is a sequel to the “Vikings Wild” slot, which has already become a favourite among players worldwide. Unlike its predecessor, “Vikings Wild Cash” is a game with medium volatility but a higher RTP of 95.83 per cent.

Oleksii Shulhin, head of studio at ELA Games, said: “Vikings Wild Cash is our first sequel ever made. We saw a great opportunity in this setting and decided to enhance it with the new math model and gameplay experience. As a result, we got an absolutely impeccable game that brings lots of fun and entertainment for our players.”

“Vikings Wild Cash” is available for mobile and desktop with any OS and allows switching between devices to continue the game seamlessly.