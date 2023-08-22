Ela Games introduces the meow-gical “Book of Meow” slot

"Book of Meow" is a game where ancient Egyptian mysteries meet the playful world of cartoon cats.

Press release.- ELA Games presents its enchanting new release, “Book of Meow,” a game where ancient Egyptian mysteries meet the playful world of cartoon cats.

Dive into a 3×5 reel playground filled with ten winning lines, and discover treasures hidden within the paws of charming felines. The Wild symbol, doubling as a Scatter, is a gateway to 8 initial free spins with a unique expanding symbol. This particular feature promises wins, even if there are gaps in the line, adding an exhilarating twist to the gameplay.

The range of bets from 0.10 EUR to 50 EUR combined with the high volatility of “Book of Meow” ensures every player has a chance to unearth the game’s rich treasures, with potential wins up to x5000.

Oleksii Shulhin, head of studio at ELA Games, said: “With Book of Meow, we’ve once again showcased our commitment to delivering unique and highly immersive gameplay experiences. This game, with its perfect blend of ancient intrigue and adorable characters, is bound to be a hit among the players.”