BetConstruct announces the cooperation with ELA Games

BetConstruct, an acclaimed provider of gaming and betting technology, has formed an exciting new partnership with ELA Games, a thriving and diverse game supplier. The solutions provider has agreed to host ELA Games’ growing slots portfolio, further strengthening its foothold within the igaming industry by expanding its reach to a large group of players.

ELA Games is an innovative slot provider in the iGaming industry, geared towards creating an immersive experience for players through their engaging slots. Since its formation in 2021, it has been working to establish a strong reputation in the sector through its games’ top-quality graphics, highly interactive nature and innovative gameplay. In under a year, the game provider has produced a total of 11 games for players’ enjoyment.

Their goal is to provide a safe and fun gaming experience for all their players while also creating the hottest game titles around to appeal to every kind of player out there.

