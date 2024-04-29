Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.29bn in March

Revenue decreased 1.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.29bn in gaming revenue in March. That’s a decrease of 1.5 per cent year-on-year, ending a streak of eight consecutive monthly increases.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $715.8m, down 1.2 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.13bn, a 1.5 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 3.8 per cent year-on-year.

Nevada sportsbooks won $29.8m, down 32.1 per cent or $14.1m compared to March 2023, with a hold percentage of 3.8 per cent versus 5.3 per cent last year. Sportsbook wagers totalled $784.4m, down 5.5 per cent compared to last March. Mobile wagers totalled $507m, down 4.6 per cent.

See also: Nevada hotels projected to contribute $8.1bn in taxes in 2024

The state collected $86.4m in percentage fees this month based on the taxable revenues generated in March 2024. This represents an 11.22 per cent (or $10.9m) decrease compared to last year.