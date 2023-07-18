EGT to present its innovative solutions at SiGMA Asia for the very first time

The show will take place in Manila, the Philippines, from July 19 to 22.

Press release.- EGT is ready to captivate the visitors of SiGMA Asia 2023. It is going to be the first participation of the Bulgarian manufacturer in the event, which will take place in Manila this year. The company’s innovative solutions will be on display on stand D19.

Along with the absolute bestseller Bell Link, which gained great popularity in multiple markets around the world, the 4-level Asian-themed jackpot Cai Fu Tian Jiang will be among the top proposals for the local gaming audience. Its 4 games Animal Riches, Expanded Riches, Incredible Lantern and Pearls of Wealth will dive the seekers of vast wealth into the magic of the Far East and will inspire them to continue their exciting journey full of numerous opportunities for winning and entertainment.

Both jackpots will be housed in the G 50 J2 St and G 27-27 Up slot cabinets, which already are among the most preferred models of the General Series thanks to the perfect combination of great comfort and attractive gaming content they offer.

The multiplayer portfolio of the company will be presented by its latest additions: the G 32 T and G 27 T terminals and the roulette G RSA. All of them feature eye-catching design, multiple ergonomic features and great flexibility, allowing many possible configurations with other devices. They will be equipped with the top performing jackpot Jackpot Cards, as well as Green and Blue Power multigames, each one containing more than 50 of the most popular titles of EGT.

The diversity of gaming products will be complemented with the cutting-edge iGaming solutions of EGT’s subsidiary EGT Digital.

Mariana Manchina, sales manager for the Philippines at EGT, shared: “We are very excited that we will make a debut at SIGMA Asia.

“Our products have huge potential for local markets and the exhibition gives us an excellent opportunity to present them both to our current partners and to a large number of potential new customers. We can’t wait to welcome all of them on stand D19 on July 20 and 21.”

See also: Spider CMS of EGT with a brand-new exciting feature