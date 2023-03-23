EGT’s Phoenix slot cabinet will rise at GAT Expo Cartagena 2023

The Bulgarian manufacturer will exhibit its products at stand A11.

Press release.- EGT‘s stand A11 promises to be one of the top locations at GAT Expo Cartagena 2023, which will be held on March 29 and 30. EGT, the Bulgarian manufacturer, will present there its new slot cabinet Phoenix.

It will reveal the captivating gaming world of Bell Link jackpot, as well as the Blue General, Green General, Gold General, and Winner Selection multigame mixes, containing the most popular EGT games, including 18 brand-new titles.

Provided with 27-inch monitors, a keyboard with dynamic touch display and electromechanical buttons and powered by the latest Exciter IV platform, this model has everything needed to become the next top product of EGT.

Silviya Marinova, director of EGT Colombia, said: “Phoenix cabinet has enormous potential for the local market, where traditionally our products are popular and perform extremely well.”

She then added: “It offers a perfect combination of a classic and at the same time attractive outlook with the latest trends in the gaming industry, which is a trademark of our company. It will be supplied with the well-known titles of the General Series multi-games and the Bell Link jackpot, which has become a bestseller in many markets around the world, including numerous countries in the LatAm region. I believe this is a guarantee for a great success at the exhibition.”

Marinova also said that online gaming fans wouldn’t be disappointed either, as the innovative iGaming solutions of the subsidiary EGT Digital would be also on display and would demonstrate the advantages of having an online business. The iGaming provider will showcase its rich portfolio of online slot and instant games, as well as its in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave.

