Bell Link: The new bestseller of EGT in Panama 

Press release.- EGT’s jackpot Bell Link has established itself as an absolute bestseller in Panama. The four-level solution is already installed and is successfully operating in a number of reputable casinos in the country such as Royal Marriott, Star Bay, Cirsa, Codere, Sortis, and Golden Lion.

It is housed in slot cabinets of the latest General Series of the company: G 32-32 VIP, G 27-27 St, and G 50 J2 St. Powered by Exciter III and Exciter IV platforms, they caught the attention with their contemporary design with frameless HD displays providing exceptional visual clarity and many ergonomic features and quickly ranked among the players’ favourite gaming machines.

Yana Mihaleva, director at EGT Central America and the Caribbean, commented: “We are very proud that Bell Link has achieved such great success in Panama. The performance it has been demonstrating so far is excellent. The combination of the selection of one of the most popular EGT titles, included in the Bell Link 1 multigame, with the numerous opportunities of winnings and bonuses makes the jackpot a preferred choice everywhere it is present.”

Mihaleva added: “I want to express my immense gratitude to our long-term partners who once again have trusted us and have supplied their gaming establishments with our jackpot allowing it to unfold its enormous potential. I’m happy to say that very soon Corporation BBT will also join the operators offering our jackpot solution to their customers.

I believe that the positive trend will continue and Bell Link will keep on being among the products of ours which arouse the greatest interest and for which we will accomplish the biggest number of installations by the end of this year.”

