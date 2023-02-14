EGT introduces its new development for verification in the register of vulnerable persons

The verification is automated and the application offers two options to do it.

Press release.- EGT’s Casino Management Division introduces its solution Spider NRA Register.

This is a new development of the company, with which Bulgarian operators can fulfil their obligation according to Art. 10d, para. 1 of the Gambling Act to check the visitors of the gaming facilities in the register of vulnerable persons.

The verification is automated and the application offers two options to do it – by manually entering the personal data of the visitor and by using a personal document reader. For greater security the information sent to the National Revenue Agency (NRA) is encrypted.

“We have developed this solution having in mind the intention to make its use as easy as possible for all operators in Bulgaria,” said Petar Spasov, director of EGT’s Casino Management Division.

And he added: “That’s why Spider NRA Register can work both as part of our casino management system Spider and as a standalone application. It is available to operators operating with other casino management software and also to those who do not use similar products at all. I believe that Spider NRA Register functionality will be very useful and become widely popular in the Bulgarian gaming industry.”