EGT’s Gods & Kings Link with its first installation in Bulgaria

The biggest casino in the country, GoldenEye, is the first local establishment to have the game.

Press release.- EGT’s jackpot Gods & Kings Link made its debut in Bulgaria. The first local gaming establishment to install the product is the largest casino in the country, GoldenEye, located in Svilengrad.

Biserka Draganova, sales manager for the Balkans and Egypt at EGT, said: “We are very happy to have the opportunity, once again, to support our partners from GoldenEye by providing them with one of the latest developments from our slot portfolio.

“The fact that out of a total of 500 machines in the casino, 320 are EGTs is a testament to the great confidence they have in us, and I believe that Gods & Kings Link will show the excellent results expected from it.”

The product is currently available on several G 50 J2 St model cabinets and will be installed on more by the end of June. Gods & Kings Link has 4 levels of jackpot: Minor and Mini, which are fixed for each machine, and Grand and Major, which are progressive and can be won with every bet made on any of the 4 games Rise of Ra, Olympus Glory, Ape of luck and Glorious Alexander. The Grand and Major levels are common with EGT’s bestseller jackpot Bell Link, thus creating even greater chances for winning.

“Gods & Kings Link has caught the attention of our customers and in the short time we’ve been offering it, we’ve seen a lot of interest in it,” said Mert Caliskan, Casino Operation Director.

Then, he added: “The titles in the mix are extremely interesting and provide lots of bonuses and fun during play. This, combined with the possibility of getting even bigger winnings thanks to the connection to Bell Link, which is very popular in our casino, guarantees that this will be another very successful EGT product.”