EGT’s latest multigame Bell Link 2 debuts in Merit Royal Casino in Northern Cyprus

Press release.- Bell Link 2 multigame, the new addition to EGT’s Bell Link jackpot, had its first installation in the prominent Merit Royal Casino in Northern Cyprus in the beginning of June.

Currently, 34 slot cabinets of the G 32-32 VIP and G 50 -50 C VIP models offer the mix and will be available in more machines very soon.

According to EGT, visitors have the opportunity to try their luck with a total of 10 games, 5 of which are new and developed specifically for Bell Link 2: 40 Lucky King Extreme BL, Egypt Sky BL, Zodiac Wheel Extra BL, Book of Realm BL and Mystic Desert BL. All titles are enriched with even more bonus features.

“We are pleased that Merit Royal Casino trusts us again and gives us the chance to launch another one of our latest developments in their facility,” commented Biserka Draganova, sales manager for the Balkans and Egypt at EGT.

“They are our biggest customer in Northern Cyprus, with whom we have a successful long-term collaboration, and we highly appreciate the fact that they were the casino where another of our high-potential jackpots – Gods & Kings Link, linked in a group with Bell Link, made its debut on the island. I am confident that we will meet their expectations as we always do and will continue to provide them with our high-quality products and services in the future.”

Nuh Yondem, slot director of Merit Group, also expressed abut the partnership with EGT. He said that they were very happy to be the first to offer Bell Link 2 and Gods&Kings Link, which immediately generated great interest among their guests and have been showing very good results so far, and added that they are looking forward to installing Bell Link Boost as well.

