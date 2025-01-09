Elena Shaterova: “ICE Barcelona is an opportunity to solidify 7777 gaming’s reputation as a trusted partner in the gaming industry”

Elena Shaterova, CCO at 7777 gaming, shares the company’s expectations regarding the upcoming edition of ICE and the plans and goals it has for this year.

Exclusive interview.- Three years have passed since 7777 Gaming was launched in ICE London. Now, having built a strong reputation, and expanded into multiple markets, the company is ready to showcase its latest releases and features in a new edition of the event that saw it born.

Focus Gaming News spoke to Elena Shaterova, CCO of 7777 gaming, to find out what the company’s expectations are for this year’s ICE, its plans for the year and why such events are so important to 7777 gaming’s strategy.

What are your expectations for ICE Barcelona, especially as it moves to a new location after over 20 years in London?

ICE is a cornerstone event for the gaming industry, and its relocation to Barcelona feels like the start of an exciting new chapter. Barcelona’s vibrant energy and status as a global hub make it a perfect setting. We expect record attendance at our stand 2B31, January 20-22 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via and great enthusiasm.

One highlight is the division of event halls into land-based and online gaming solutions. This setup simplifies navigation and emphasizes the unique characteristics of both sectors.

For 7777 gaming, ICE holds sentimental value — we officially launched our brand there in 2022. Over the past three years, we’ve hit major milestones, built a strong reputation, and expanded into multiple markets. ICE Barcelona gives us another chance to showcase our achievements and connect with industry leaders.

Can you share the key highlights of what 7777 gaming will showcase at ICE Barcelona? Any new slot games, platform features, or innovations we can look forward to?

At ICE Barcelona, we’re excited to showcase a wealth of new content across our key verticals — online casino games and lottery digital content.

In the online casino space, we’ve reached a major milestone by completing our game portfolio, which now features over 150 unique titles. These games span a variety of dedicated categories, designed to cater to a wide range of player preferences. Visitors can look forward to discovering some of our newest releases, showcasing innovative gameplay, engaging themes, and cutting-edge mechanics.

On the lottery digital content side, we’re proud to have recently become an Associate Member of the World Lottery Association (WLA). This milestone underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the lottery sector. Currently, we’re providing custom digital content for several lotteries worldwide, demonstrating our ability to adapt and deliver tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of our partners.

How does participating in major events like SiGMA Americas, BEGE Expo, SBC Summit, and now ICE Barcelona, contribute to your company’s global growth and visibility?

In 2024, the 7777 gaming team proudly participated in over 10 major industry events, with our products earning nominations in more than 30 categories across prestigious industry awards. These achievements highlight the strength of our offerings and our dedication to innovation in the gaming sector.

For us, participating in these events aligns directly with our core goals of expanding our global footprint, generating new leads, and opening doors to fresh opportunities.

Furthermore, these events are instrumental in fostering strong relationships with our current partners while laying the groundwork for new collaborations. Platforms like SiGMA, SBC, BEGE Expo, and ICE Barcelona allow us to engage with diverse audiences, present our innovations, and continue our mission of delivering exceptional gaming experiences worldwide.

With a strong presence in the online casino space, what trends or player preferences are currently driving the development of your slot games and platforms?

Since the very beginning, our games have been built with a “player-first” approach. This ensures they resonate with current trends while anticipating future shifts.

We see growing interest from younger players who seek interactive features like social elements, leaderboards, missions, skill-based mechanics, gamification, and crash games — elements often seen in video games.

To meet these demands, our latest games are designed to blend traditional gambling with video gaming, creating immersive and engaging experiences.

What are 7777 gaming’s goals for 2025, and how does ICE Barcelona fit into your broader strategy?

In 2025, our primary focus is on massive expansion into highly regulated markets such as Spain, Italy, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Georgia, and more. We have already taken significant steps in this direction, with our first pack of games either submitted or certified for these jurisdictions. Additionally, we’ve secured strategic partnerships with some of the leading operators and platforms in these regions.

However, our journey is far from complete. Expanding our reach further within these territories requires us to present our content to a broader range of companies and establish new collaborations. This is where ICE Barcelona becomes a pivotal part of our broader strategy.

As one of the most prestigious gaming industry events, ICE provides a unique platform to showcase our innovations across both verticals—online casino games and digital lottery content. It allows us to connect with key decision-makers, demonstrate the versatility of our offerings, and reinforce our brand’s global positioning.

For us, ICE Barcelona is not just an event; it’s an opportunity to solidify 7777 gaming’s reputation as a trusted partner in the gaming industry and to highlight our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored for regulated markets worldwide.