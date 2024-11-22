EGT is a finalist in several categories of BEGE Awards 2024

EGT has been shortlisted in 6 categories, including CEO of the Year, Slot of the Year and Slot Gaming Product of the Year.

Press release.- EGT has announced that it has been shortlisted in 6 categories of the BEGE Awards 2024. The competition, held annually as part of the BEGE Expo, will give prizes to people and companies for their significant contributions and excellent achievements in the gaming and entertainment industry for the 15th consecutive year.

After winning the accolade in last year’s edition of the event, the CEO of EGT, Mr. Vladimir Dokov, is once again a finalist in the CEO of the Year category. He received the nomination because of his strategic vision for the company, which has turned it into one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of gaming equipment on a global level.

The company will also compete for the awards in the Slot Machine of the Year and Slot Game Product of the Year categories. The company has been shortlisted, respectively, for its slot cabinets and slot games from the latest General Series, which have been demonstrating excellent results in a number of gaming establishments around the world.

Spider CMS is nominated for Casino Management System of the Year. As a result of its continuous development and improvement, the system currently contains 15 modules that make the organisation of daily activities in gaming halls easy and efficient. This year, Spider CMS significantly expanded its footprint with several installations in Europe and Africa.

EGT’s bestseller, Bell Link, has earned the company a spot among the finalists in the Jackpot System of the Year category. Including 4 exciting levels and numerous attractive bonus features, this product has quickly become players’ favourite everywhere it has been installed.

EGT has also been shortlisted in the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year category. It recognizes companies for their efforts to stimulate good social practices and build an ethically oriented business. EGT supports a lot of charity and sports initiatives. In addition, the company pursues a consistent policy for environmental protection and applies all ecological norms in its production processes and overall activities.

The BEGE Awards 2024 ceremony will take place on November 27th at Black & White Club, Palms Royale Sofia Complex.