EGT is a “true leader” for another year in a row

EGT took the “True Leader” award, a recognition for its excellent results for 2021.

Press release.- EGT received recognition for its excellent results for 2021. At a special ceremony, held at the Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia on 08 December, the company took the “True Leader” award, distinguishing the most successful 300 enterprises from all industries in Bulgaria.

EGT is a leader in its sector “Development and manufacturing of products for the gaming industry”.

The initiative “True Leader” is organized for the tenth consecutive year by ICAP CRIF, the market leader in Credit Risk & Business Information Solutions in Southeastern Europe. The ranking doesn’t depend on a jury or voting from the public. It is based only on measurable and objective indices for which is used officially published information.

The participating companies have met four main criteria: they are among the most profitable enterprises in 2021 (measured with EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), have kept or increased the number of their staff in the relevant year in comparison with the previous, stand out with high creditworthiness (Credit Score A1 to B2) and hold leading positions in their industries.

Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT, said: “It is a great honour for me to accept this accolade on behalf of EGT. Despite the complicated situation, our company achieved a lot in 2021 and the merit goes to our team, without whose inspiration and dedication our success would not have been possible.”

2021 was a challenging year for the Bulgarian economy and EGT in particular. The company has successfully dealt with all the difficulties, having recorded the same or even higher sales rates in numerous jurisdictions compared to the previous period, entered new markets, released many new products and increased the number of its international offices, which currently are 28.

EGT kept on investing in more automation for its manufacturing facility. Its two new subsidiaries EGT Steel Production and EGT Digital also gave a serious contribution to the upward development of the corporation.

Thanks to EGT Steel Production it has closed almost entirely its 360-degree production cycle and EGT Digital has quickly established itself as one of the key players in the iGaming sector. In 2022 EGT has preserved positive trends in all directions.