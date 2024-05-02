Future Anthem launches new AI-driven jackpot audience targeting with Blueprint Gaming

Future Anthem has announced a market-first jackpot extension to its real-time personalisation product Amplifier AI, collaborating with Blueprint Gaming for its Jackpot King portfolio.

Press release.- Future Anthem, the AI and data science powerhouse, has announced a market-first jackpot extension to its real-time personalisation product Amplifier AI that generates personalised audiences for jackpot games, triggered in real-time.

Launched in collaboration with Blueprint Gaming’s Jackpot King games, Amplifier AI’s Audience Identifier empowers operators to seize opportunities to engage with players through personalised real-time jackpot marketing messaging.

The company stated that Audience Identifier constantly monitors pot sizes, identifying points of player interest. It then generates audiences of relevant players, using recommendation algorithms, and triggers 3rd party messaging or CRM systems, to send player communications in real-time, both on and offsite.

The product, which can be set up and deployed in under four weeks, bolsters engagement across Blueprint Gaming’s portfolio of Jackpot King titles, with player messaging personalised by game. The legendary jackpot network boasts recent hits like Bankin’ More Bacon Jackpot King and Cash Strike Jackpot King, as well as long-time classics such as Fishin’ Frenzy Jackpot King and The Goonies Jackpot King.

This enhancement marks the first extension of Amplifier AI’s Audience Identifier product to casinos, after beginning in sports where operators such as William Hill use it to generate audiences in real-time based on betting behaviours and micro-events.

See also: Blueprint Gaming unveils its latest slot Plenty O’ Fish

Chris Conroy, chief data and product officer at Future Anthem, said: “This is a perfect example of Anthem’s commitment to innovation and excellence in AI-driven marketing solutions that improve player experiences, building on the strong foundations of successfully working with Blueprint for over three years.”

Thomas O’Halleran, director of operations at Blueprint Gaming, added: “Blueprint Gaming is driven to provide great player experiences. Our integration with this new audience innovation product provides an industry-leading approach to real-time player engagement. It will also leverage Blueprint’s Jackpot King portfolio and provide a personalised player utility to enhance the entertainment delivered by the gameplay.”

Built to personalise the player experience, Amplifier AI humanises anonymised transactional data with machine learning to enable real-time personalisation.