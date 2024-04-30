Arizona’s Desert Diamond Casino to open by end of year

The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise broke ground on the venue in April 2023.

US.- The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise has hosted a media tour to showcase progress made on the Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy. The company broke ground on the $450m project in the west of Glendale, Arizona, in April 2023, and expects to open the venue by the end of the year.

The first stage will include a 184,000-square-foot-casino floor with 900 Class III slot machines, a 12-table poker room, a retail sportsbook and 30 table games like blackjack, craps, roulette and baccarat as well as dining and other facilities. The building designed by JCJ Architecture will include a hotel, conference centre, outdoor pool and recreational amenities.

Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise said: “Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy will be a beautiful, upscale facility that will be an entertainment mecca and economic engine for the fastest growing region in the Valley. Our construction team is doing an incredible job keeping us moving forward on an aggressive timescale. We are excited to create more opportunity for the Tohono O’odham Nation and the West Valley.”