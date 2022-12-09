EGT’s Bell Link jackpot made a debut in Croatia

The cabinets of the G 32-32 VIP model of the latest series of slots from the company can now be enjoyed at Max Bet Casino.

Press release.- EGT’s Bell Link jackpot made its premiere in Croatia. Max Bet Casino located in the biggest shopping mall in Zadar, Supernova, is now supplied with cabinets of G 32-32 VIP model of the latest slot series of the company General, equipped with the new hot jackpot proposition of the company.

“I believe that the four-level Bell Link which continues to reap success after success in various markets since it’s very first installations will quickly establish itself as a favourite to the local gaming audience as well and I’m very glad that Max Bet is the first casino in the country to present it,” commented Milen Dimitrov, Director of EGT Croatia.

He also added: “We have been working together for 8 years already, our machines in different establishments of the operator are more than 150 and we appreciate a lot the fact they decided to trust us once again and install our products in one of their top locations.”

Representatives of Max Bet Casino also shared their feedback about the newly installed products of EGT. They said that the Bell Link jackpot and G 32-32 VIP cabinets have received warm acceptance from their customers who are well familiar with the Bulgarian manufacturer’s gaming developments.

They added that they were confident that more installations of EGT’s products would follow in the near future which would further enhance and strengthen the long-term collaboration between the two companies.