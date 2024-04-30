Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $350m in March

The handle increased 40 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle reached $350m in March, up 40 per cent year-over-year and 22 per cent from February. It was the third highest in the market’s two-and-a-half years of operation.

Revenue was $37.7m, a 16.7 per cent increase from March 2023 and a $6.5m month-over-month increase from February. The hold rate for Louisiana sportsbooks was 10.8 per cent.

Adjusted gross revenue registered $33.8m after deductions and promotions. From that, $4.9m was paid in taxes. So far in 2024, Louisiana sports betting providers have paid $14.4m in taxes, $4.9m more than the same period in 2023.

In February, the online sportsbook ClutchBet, owned by BlueBet Holdings, launched in Louisiana, its third US state. It is present in Iowa and Colorado. ClutchBet has a partnership with Rubico Acquisition Corporation, owner of the Louisiana Downs casino and horse racing track.