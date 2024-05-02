New Spanish gambling minister to reintroduce advertising restrictions

Pablo Bustinduy plans to reintroduce restrictions that were annulled by the Supreme Court.

Spain.- Gambling operators may have partly won their appeal against Spain’s restrictions on gambling advertising, but it appears the battle isn’t over. The country’s new minister for social rights and consumer affairs, Pablo Bustinduy, who has responsibility for gambling, says he plans to reintroduce the measures – and more.

Last month, the Supreme Court annulled certain articles of Royal Decree 958/2020, partly upholding an appeal by the industry body Jdigital. Limited hours for television advertising and a ban on gambling sponsorship in sports still stand, but the court quashed article 13, which banned targeting advertising at players who have an account for fewer than 30 days.

The court also annulled sections of articles 23, 25 and 26, which banned advertising on social media and video sharing platforms, as well as article 15, which prohibited the use of celebrities in advertising. A prohibition on advertising in venues that sell lottery games was also overturned.

However, speaking to Spanish media and the gambling regulator, the DGOJ, Bustinduy said he plans to introduce legislation to enhance restrictions on gambling advertising, respecting the intentions of the original Royal Decree of 2020. He said he will particularly aim to limit advertising on the internet and social media and the use of celebrities and influencers.

Bustinduy also mentioned other measures regarding loot boxes and ID verification requirements for video games, which were not part of the 2020 decree.