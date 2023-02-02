EGT Georgia is a “Permanent Leader” for the second year in a row

EGT Georgia got the recognition in the category of the companies operating in the gaming industry.

EGT Georgia has received the prestigious “Permanent Leader” prize for the second consecutive year at the 14th Annual Awards Ceremony.

Press release.- EGT Georgia sent off 2022 with a recognition well deserved. The company received the prestigious “Permanent Leader” prize for the second consecutive year at the 14th Annual Awards Ceremony, organized by the Swiss Rating Association and the Union of National Business Ratings (UNBR). The event was held in “Sheraton Grand Tbilisi Metechi Palace” on 25th December.

The participants were shortlisted according to several indices, considering their financial and economic performance, number of employees, social responsibility activities, and human resources policies.

A total of 50 Georgian and international companies were given awards, among which the “Permanent Leader” accolade being the highest one.

It is granted only to one company in each category and distinguishes the enterprises that have taken leading positions in the ratings of UNBR for 5 years in a row.

EGT Georgia got the recognition in the category of the companies operating in the gaming industry. This is the fourth participation of the Bulgarian manufacturer’s local office in this competition. In the previous two editions, it took the “Leader of the Year” Award.

Madlen Matevosian, regional manager at EGT Georgia, said: “EGT Georgia has been present at the local market for 15 years already and it’s a great honour for us to receive the “Permanent Leader” prize again.

“We are proud that despite all the difficulties on a worldwide level during the recent years our company has managed to maintain the status of the fastest growing and most competitive company in the domestic gaming industry.

“This award is a proof that we succeed in achieving our goals of providing our customers and partners with improved and modernized products and high-quality technical services, as well as contributing to the development of our employees, who are our greatest asset.”

