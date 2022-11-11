EGT Digital‘s top performers will be on display at SiGMA Europe 2022

EGT Digital will demonstrate its innovative products at this year’s edition of SIGMA Europe.

Press release.- EGT Digital will showcase its rich portfolio of online slot games including the popular jackpots Bell Link, Single Progressive, and High Cash, which recently added the brand new title Leprechance Treasury to its list of games.

Оne of the latest jackpot solutions of EGT Digital Clover Chance enriched with more attractive games and now offering 35 titles, among which Mystic Desert, Emperor’s Dream, Book of Realm, 40 Charming Joker, will complement EGT Digital’s selection.

The guests of the exhibition will be able to get familiarized with the Campaign Manager which is a powerful retention tool for creating custom bonus features and player rewards. It is now equipped with a Tournaments tool providing the operators with the ability to set up a custom tournament for a designated list of players with different awards, defined by the operator.

Another module that will draw the visitors’ attention will be the Gift Spins module enabling the casino operators to award selected players with free games as a special bonus.

EGT Digital’s instant games will also fascinate the players with their original in-house design, classic rules and smooth gameplay. They also have an attractive Jackpot shared between multiple games and offering a free spins feature.

The all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will demonstrate its multiple features providing all the necessary tools for building a successful and competitive online gaming business.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, shared her thoughts about the show: “As one of the biggest events in the iGaming sector, SIGMA Europe is giving us the opportunity to present our products to the industry experts coming from different parts of the world.

“I believe that they will find exactly what they are searching for on our stand and we will fulfil and even exceed the initially set goals for the show.”