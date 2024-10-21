EGT Digital announces a new partnership with Diecimilauno

The Italian operator has added the Bulgarian company’s portfolio to its two betting sites: Zonagioco and Openbet.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced it has signed a new partnership with Diecimilauno, an Italian operator, further expanding its presence in the country. EGT Digital’s gaming content is now integrated into Diecimilauno’s two betting sites. Visitors to Zonagioco and Openbet are now able to try their luck with titles from the jackpot top-performers Bell Link, High Cash and Clover Chance, with integration of the other games from the Bulgarian company’s portfolio expected soon.

Zornitsa Boncheva, regional manager for Italy at EGT, said: “We are very excited that the well-known operator Diecimilauno, famous for its successful bingo products and halls, decided to trust us and to enrich even more the gaming choice in their online casinos with EGT Digital’s slots.

“We are delighted to have the chance to collaborate with them and to contribute to their further popularisation in the online sector as well. I am confident that very soon our games will win the hearts of the customers of Zonagioco and Openbet and show once again why they are the favourites of so many players around the world.”

Fabrizio Frenna, COO at Diecimilauno, also expressed his positive expectations regarding the partnership: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of EGT Digital titles on our websites! Our land-based clients have embraced these games, and with our omnichannel approach, we are confident that online players will enjoy the same exceptional experience.”

A week ago, EGT Digital also announced a partnership with the slot solutions providers of Casino Sanremo.