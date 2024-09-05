EGT Digital continues to reap success in Greece

The provider has announced its collaboration with Novebt which will contribute to strengthen its position in the Greek market.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s casino content is already live on one more prominent Greek betting site. Visitors to Novibet now can try their luck with the wide range of slot games and jackpots of the Bulgarian provider, which enjoy great popularity in several markets around the world.

Foteini Matthaiou, casino product & CRM director at Novibet, commented: “As a leading online casino, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the best gaming experiences available.

“That is why we have partnered with EGT Digital, a standout provider known for its captivating design, diverse themes, exciting bonuses, and immersive gameplay. Their slot games quickly became favourites among our players, and we are excited to continue expanding our offerings with EGT Digital‘s latest releases in the near future.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also shared her expectations regarding the partnership with Novibet: “We are very happy that a popular operator like Novibet chose to enhance their portfolio with our games. I believe that this is only the beginning of a successful collaboration which will contribute both to strengthening their positions in the Greek market and to paving our way to other key players in the country.”

