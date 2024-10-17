EGT Digital and Casino Sanremo sign a high-potential partnership in Italy

EGT Digital’s portfolio is now available at Casino Sanremo’s betting site.

Press release.- EGT Digital is proud to announce one more collaboration of great significance in Italy. The Bulgarian company is already among the slot solutions providers of Casino Sanremo. The guests to the betting site now have the opportunity to enjoy EGT Digital’s rich diversity of games and jackpots.

Zornitsa Boncheva, regional manager for Italy at EGT, shared her excitement about the cooperation: “Thanks to the excellent reputation of our brands, whose products are well known in the country, Casino Sanremo decided to enhance its portfolio with EGT Digital’s slot titles.

“We are very happy to have the opportunity to work with them and support them in increasing their online presence. I am confident that our gaming content will quickly gain popularity among their customers and this partnership will further solidify our position as one of the preferred providers of igaming solutions.”

Gian Carlo Ghinamo, Casino Sanremo president and CEO expressed his satisfaction with the achievement of the results, which is part of the company’s cross-media strategy aiming to offer their customers a complete gambling experience on land-based and online as well.